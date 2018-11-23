Friday, November 23, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
COLUMBUS — Winter weather is here. Annually, the Ohio Department of Transportation makes final preparations to ensure equipment and employees are ready for whatever Old Man Winter throws our way.
Each of ODOT’s 1,629 trucks received a 150-point check as part of annual county-by-county Operational Readiness Inspections.
SYCAMORE — Mohawk Local School District will have more money to work with beginning in 2019 after a report from the treasurer at the Mohawk Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Mohawk Treasurer Rhonda Feasel reported income tax for October 2018 is higher by over $31,000 compared to October of last year and is up over $118,000 overall compared to 2017.