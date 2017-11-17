Friday, November 17, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Members of Wyandot County Law Enforcement spoke with community leaders and concerned citizens Wednesday evening at Upper Sandusky High School.
The presentation, titled “The Drug Epidemic: Hitting Close to Home,” was given by members of the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, which has representatives from the Carey and Upper Sandusky police departments and the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.
Two Wyandot County residents have been arrested on separate drug trafficking charges since Wednesday afternoon.
Taran K. Gillen, Upper Sandusky, was arrested on a warrant on indictment issued out of the Wyandot County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury for two counts of trafficking drugs.