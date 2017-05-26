Friday, May 26, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
FINDLAY — Approximately 120 people attended a public hearing of the Hancock County Flood-Risk Reduction Program at the Winebrenner Theological Seminary in Findlay on Wednesday.
The goal of the project is to lessen the flood conditions that are results of heavy rainfall.
The administration of Upper Sandusky High School is prepared to award 116 students their diplomas at a graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. May 26 in the Upper Sandusky High School gymnasium.
The class of 2017 is led by valedictorian Sierra Carey and salutatorian Alaney Oney.
