Friday, May 12, 2017

A driver and passenger in a head-on auto collision on Ohio 67 were transported via Life Flight to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, and the other driver was taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital on Thursday night, according to a report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.
An Upper Sandusky woman accused of assaulting city police and Wyandot County corrections officers is facing felony charges.
Morgan R. Flowers, 22, did not enter a plea during an arraignment Thursday in Wyandot County Common Pleas Court.
