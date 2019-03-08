Friday, March 8, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Bill Parker, Smithville, takes a closer look at a vial of fentanyl Wednesday during the men’s Lenten Luncheon held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Starting off week one, Wyandot County’s Major Crimes Unit spoke about how to identify the different forms of drugs found within the community.
The County Engineer’s office reported a “rash” of stolen road signs in the northeast part of Wyandot County.
Assistant Engineer Terry Wright said that “around seven or eight” signs were stolen the week of Feb. 18 and included a weight limit sign at CH 37 and CH 16, a 5 ton weight limit sign on TH 40 near the Parker Covered Bridge, a stop sign at TH 103 and CH 64, and a curve ahead sign at CH 37 north of TH40.