Friday, March 8, 2019

The County Engineer’s office reported a “rash” of stolen road signs in the northeast part of Wyandot County. Assistant Engineer Terry Wright said that “around seven or eight” signs were stolen the week of Feb. 18 and included a weight limit sign at CH 37 and CH 16, a 5 ton weight limit sign on TH 40 near the Parker Covered Bridge, a stop sign at TH 103 and CH 64, and a curve ahead sign at CH 37 north of TH40.