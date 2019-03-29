Friday, March 29, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
County Veterans Service Officer Theresa Miller with the Wyandot County Veterans Service Commission told commissioners at Wednesday’s regular meeting that an additional volunteer driver has stepped up and will begin assisting in veteran transportation to VA medical centers as soon as next week.
COLUMBUS — State Representative Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) was recently appointed to the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).
The Ohio Commission on Fatherhood is a state-wide commission whose mission is to enhance the well-being of Ohio’s children by providing opportunities for fathers to become better parents, partners and providers.