Friday, March 23, 2018

Upper Sandusky residents now have an easier local option for cardboard recycling.
A portable cardboard recycling bin was placed in the front corner of the parking lot of the EMS building at 401 N. Warpole St., Upper Sandusky on Thursday morning.
SYCAMORE — Sycamore Volunteer Fire Chief Rodney Clinger reported problems with fire engine 20 during Tuesday’s village council meeting.
Clinger said engine 20 has been out of service since Saturday morning following a run where oil was observed on the floor underneath the vehicle.