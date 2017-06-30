Friday, June 30, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
An additional tax for the Wyandot County Board of Developmental Disabilities will be on the November general election ballot.
The Wyandot County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution for a 1.5-mill additional tax Tuesday.
HARPSTER — Two men were hospitalized after a crash involving a semi truck and a motorized bicycle late Thursday night on U.S. 23 near Ohio 294, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
