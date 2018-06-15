Friday, June 15, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The first ever classic movie night was held Wednesday evening at the Star Theatre.
The event was put on by the Wyandot County Council on Aging and sponsored by Huntington Bank.
The Wyandot County Infirmary Cemetery Memorial Committee made some important decisions Wednesday during its meeting at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Committee member Mary Reinhart added up donations to the memorial thus far and revealed they were over the halfway mark of the group’s fundraising goal of between $8,000 and $9,000.