Friday, July 27, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
A Pennsylvania man who is walking across America visited Upper Sandusky Wednesday as a pit stop on his journey.
Jim Smith, 50, of York, Pennsylvania, walked from Bucyrus to Upper Sandusky Wednesday on the Lincoln Highway. He stopped briefly at the Wyandot Chamber of Commerce, met area residents at some downtown bars and even had a visit with a Wyandot County Sheriff’s sergeant before finishing his night at Love’s Travel Stop.
The second year of the South Sandusky Block Rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, will be more than twice the size of last year’s event.
The number of participating businesses has increased from 11 last year to 23 this year and it will encompass all of South Sandusky Street downtown, event organizers Monica Bess and Jill Logsdon said.