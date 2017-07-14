Friday, July 14, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
MARSEILLES — Marseilles Village Council met in regular session Tuesday with all members present.
In new business, a 2.0 mill levy will be up for renewal in 2018.
CAREY — A scoreboard memorial for Ethan Ickes will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Sunday at the little league baseball fields at Memorial Park.
Ickes, a Carey Youth Baseball Junior Pony League player, died April 12 in the emergency room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. He was 11.