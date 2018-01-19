Friday, January 19, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Julie Lemire (left) and Sarah Kloepfer (center) of the South School Parent Team accepted a check for $5,000 Thursday morning from Dyanna Nolen of Westbrook Assisted Living towards the South School Playground Project.
CAREY — At their meeting on Thursday, Carey Village Council approved an ordinance amending a previous ordinance for the pay range for the Village of Carey Electric Department.
An ordinance approved by council on Dec. 4, 2017, authorized and approved the increased pay range for the Village of Carey Electric Department.