Friday, January 18, 2019

Detective Lt. Kerwin Wiseley of the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, a joint task force in cooperation with the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Carey Police Department and Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office formed by Wyandot County Sheriff Mike Hetzel, has released the statistics and accomplishments of the Major Crimes Unit for 2018.
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Michelle Courtad will continue to lead the Riverdale Board of Education as its president in 2019.
Courtad was elected during the board’s reorganziational meeting on Monday night. Derek Dailey will continue to serve the board as its vice president.