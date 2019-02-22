Friday, February 22, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
CAREY — Wyandot County residents are invited to dress up Saturday for the fourth annual Art Connections art auction fundraiser.
The event this year will be held at the new Moreno’s Vault banquet hall in Carey and is open to everyone who has already RSVP’d.
Two separate cases of high water bills were discussed at the Upper Sandusky Service Committee meeting Monday.
Two area residents representing their daughter Michelle St. John said she had a high water bill at her residence on Betty Lou Street.