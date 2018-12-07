Friday, December 7, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The Upper Sandusky safety committee nominated a new fire chief during its regular meeting Monday.
Current Upper Sandusky Fire Chief Lynn Yeater is retiring at the end of the year.
CAREY — After their current round 33 application did not score high enough to be successful at the District 16 Integrating Committee last Friday, Carey Village Council on Monday approved a motion to authorize an adjustment to the application.