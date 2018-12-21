Friday, December 21, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools board member Jeff Conley reported that, in its fifth year, the Northern 10 Athletic Conference is doing well according to reports from an athletic council meeting held earlier Monday.
“The consensus is it’s a great league,” Conley said.
CAREY — After local resident Stanley Stombaugh presented a petition with over 250 signatures on it at Monday’s Carey Village Council meeting, council decided they will hold an open forum before their next regularly scheduled meeting in January.