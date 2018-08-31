Friday, August 31, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Preparations for the upcoming Veterans Day events at the 2018 Wyandot County Fair were discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Wyandot County Veterans Service Commission.
Wyandot County Veterans Service Officer Theresa Miller said she had 17 kids coming from Mohawk Local Schools and two volunteers from Honor Flight who will help the morning of Veterans Day at the fair on Sept. 11 with setting up tables, putting together gift bags among other things.
SYCAMORE — Sycamore Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rodney Clinger announced the department had received three local grants during the village council meeting on Tuesday.
Clinger reported the department received $7,900 from the Zenobia Shriners for a new Thermal Imaging Camera.