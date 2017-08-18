Friday, August 18, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Slips, trips and falls are the No. 2 cause of workplace fatality.
In many instances, death or significant injury can be avoided with proper equipment inspection.
Richard Vaccaro of Guardian Fall Protection addressed local workplace supervisors and demonstrated proper harness use at a Wyandot Safety Council meeting Thursday at Harrison Smith Park.
Upper Sandusky and the rest of America will experience a total eclipse for the first time in 26 years Monday.
A partial eclipse will begin at 1:04 p.m., reaching its peak at 2:30 p.m. and ending at 3:52 p.m.
Upper Sandusky optometrist Dr. Kip Newell urges spectators to be cautious.