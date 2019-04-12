Friday, April 12, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
County officials commemorated April Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month with a ceremony on the Wyandot County Courthouse lawn Wednesday afternoon.
Proclamations were read by Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn and Wyandot County Commissioner Steven Seitz.
WHARTON — An outbuilding and camper were destroyed in a fire Tuesday night in rural Wharton.
A Wyandot County Sheriff’s report states two deputies and a sergeant were dispatched to the 16000 block of TH 42 at 11:39 p.m. for a structure fire.