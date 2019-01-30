Mohawk grad named development manager for Tiffin-Seneca partnership

TIFFIN — The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership announced that Audrey Flood will be joining the team in the newly created role of development manager with a focus on community, small business and rural development.

A Mohawk High School graduate, Flood replaces Katie Lang, communications manager, who obtained her real estate license and is now working in the Cleveland area for Howard Hanna.

Flood will work part-time beginning Feb. 1 until after she graduates with her Master of Public Administration degree from Ohio State University in May.

Lang’s departure, combined with the departure last fall of former Development Manager Bryce Riggs, who left to become associate director of development at Tiffin University, provided TSEP with an opportunity to redesign the organization to improve services to the community and economy.

Nick Dutro replaced Riggs and started Jan. 2 with a focus on commercial and industrial development.

“Audrey is a perfect fit for this position, and we couldn’t be happier she is joining our team,” TSEP President and CEO David Zak said. “She truly loves Tiffin and Seneca County, has a real passion for public and nonprofit work, has already built a solid network of relationships and gained relevant experience through her work at the Tiffin Community Foundation.”

Flood said she is excited to get started.

“After six years in Columbus at Ohio State, I am ecstatic to be moving back to work in my hometown community and I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity to pursue my passion for public service with this organization,” she said.

“I feel that this position is a perfect way for me to get involved in the extraordinary momentum that Tiffin and Seneca County are experiencing.”

In addition to her work at the Tiffin Community Foundation, she also has worked with the Columbus Police Foundation, State Rep. Bill Reineke, The Columbus Foundation and Patchworks House.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology with minors in public policy and nonprofit studies from Ohio State University.

During her time as a masters student at Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs, she has focused her studies on local government and nonprofits.

TSEP Board Chair Lynn Detterman said she is confident in the new hire.