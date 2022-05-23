25 years of service

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Becky and Kevin Lok (right) of Mid-Ohio Chiropractic thank their staff for all their hard work at their celebration of being open for 25 years Saturday afternoon at Harrison Smith Park in Upper Sandusky. The event included a free lunch for guests, games for children and adults and a host of prizes for winners. All guests were encouraged to wear a Mid-Ohio Chiropractic shirt to have a chance to win an extra prize.

Daily Chief-Union/Saige Thornley